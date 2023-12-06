CORTEZ, Colo. (KDVR) — Crowds of people gathered for a memorial service at the Cortez Recreation Center to honor fallen Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran.

Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran was killed during a traffic stop on Nov. 29, 2023. (Cortez Police Department)

Moran was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week.

“Today, we lie to rest a hero, a great man, a father, a son and a friend to many at the Cortez Police Department,” Sgt. Rogelio Maynard said.

Speakers said Moran had a calling for service. He served two tours as a Marine in Iraq. Then he joined the Cortez Police Department, where he spent years as a K-9 handler and developed a special relationship with his dog, Otto, who just passed in October.

“Mike loved Otto, and he wanted to make sure that everyone loved Otto too. So, we are happy to know that they are back together,” Maynard said.

Chief Vernon Knuckles told the crowd that Moran was quite a leader.

“Mike is a hero not because of how he left us, but because of how he lived his life,” he said.

Moran leaves behind two daughters, who were embraced by his fellow officers.

“His biggest pride and joys were his daughters. Nobody is ever the perfect parent, but he loved you,” Detective Traci Mueller said.

The show of support meant a lot to Moran’s father, Tommy Moran.

“I am amazed what has gone on here,” he said.

If you would like to donate to the family, here is the link provided,