‘Corporal Cowboy’ helps rescue 2 escaped horses in Wheat Ridge

Cpl. John Bowman from the Wheat Ridge Police Department helped rescue two horses on April 13, 2021. (Credit: Wheat Ridge police)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — You can take the cop out of the country, but you can not take the country out of the cop. That was a good thing for Cpl. John Bowman from the Wheat Ridge Police Department who is also a horseman.

Bowman helped wrangle a pair of horses Tuesday morning after they escaped from a small ranch in the early hours.

Thankfully some of WRPD officers bring special skills to the job, like wrangling. Cpl Bowman helped the owner return these two beautiful friesian horses home this morning after they escaped for a little gallop through Wheat Ridge. pic.twitter.com/PpM117VFCM — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 13, 2021

It all started with a car that came in at 6:15 a.m.

“The call aired that there was two horses in somebody’s front yard,” Bowman said.

The two equines broke out of a yard, actually a mini ranch in Wheat Ridge’s city limits. Bowman figured he might be able to lend a hand on this call.

“My family and I would hope that somebody would intervene if our horses were out,” he said.

Being comfortable around horses and all “Corporal Cowboy” as Bowman is known went into action/

“I looked at him and he looked at me and I kind of thought yippee ki-yay let’s get you home,” said Bowman.

Part horse whisperer, part Andy Taylor – Corporal Cowboy went to work.

“We walked them through the neighborhood, all the cars were staying away from us and everybody was coming out and taking pictures.”

After the two escapees, Durango and Calypso, were rounded up and back at the ranch, Bowman just had to stick around and make sure the dust was settled. He did that by petting and feeding the horses.