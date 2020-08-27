Coroner’s office identifies man killed during altercation in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed during an altercation in Englewood earlier this week.

According to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Joseph Michael Hix died of sharp force injuries.

The homicide was reported about 5:32 p.m. Tuesday. It occurred near the 3100 block of South Platte River Drive.

Three males were seen in the area around the time of Hix’s death. According to the Englewood Police Department, they were on bicycles.

EPD said it does not yet have a description for the possible suspects.

The department said it is also hoping to speak with someone who may have picked up a male in the 1500 block of West Hampden Avenue shortly after Hix’s death.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information. Anyone who can help is asked to call 720-913-7867.