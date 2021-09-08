‘Beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl’: 6-year-old who died at Glenwood Caverns identified

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Coroner has released new details about the death of a 6-year-old girl at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

According to the coroner, a forensic pathologist identified multiple blunt force injuries.

The girl’s cause and manner of death are still pending until a complete investigation can be completed.

The coroner has also identified the girl as as Wongel Estifanos and family members have established a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral.

“Wongel was a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a 6 year old girl. Her life was cut short in this tragic accident,” the GoFundMe’s creator said.

The park closed after the girl’s death and was initially planning to reopen Wednesday, but that was later pushed out to this coming weekend to allow investigators more time to try to understand what happened.

Calls made between dispatchers and the first responders at the scene indicated that the girl fell at some point during the ride.

Our sister station in Colorado Springs, FOX21, has confirmed the girl attended Stetson Elementary School in District 49. The school is offering counselors and has sent an email to parents.

Haunted Mine Drop riders complained of insecure restraints

The ride plunges riders up to 120 feet into a mountain mine shaft at breathtaking speed. Many people complain the current restraint system is not safe.

The park was full of people enjoying Labor Day weekend when the fatal incident happened. The mine drop was the last ride of the day for Victoria Gallegos of Byers.

“When we were on it, it didn’t feel secure. It didn’t feel safe. It just has seatbelt buckles that strap you into the ride. It seemed extremely terrifying to me … It feels like you are going to come out of the seat. It felt very unsecure,” Gallegos said.