Coroner names man who died after trench collapsed at Greeley construction site

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a trench collapsed at a Greeley construction site on Thursday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 59-year-old Jay Saxe Froshaug, of Longmont.

The collapse occurred just after noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North 25th Avenue.

“Froshaug was working when a dirt wall about 10 feet high collapsed, partially burying him. He was emergently transported to a nearby trauma hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

Greeley Police Department is investigating the incident along with job-safety agencies, the coroner’s office said.

Froshaug’s cause of death will be determined following the completion of an autopsy and laboratory results.