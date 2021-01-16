Coroner names man who died after trench collapsed at Greeley construction site

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a trench collapsed at a Greeley construction site on Thursday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 59-year-old Jay Saxe Froshaug, of Longmont.

The collapse occurred just after noon Thursday in the 1000 block of North 25th Avenue.

“Froshaug was working when a dirt wall about 10 feet high collapsed, partially burying him. He was emergently transported to a nearby trauma hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

Greeley Police Department is investigating the incident along with job-safety agencies, the coroner’s office said.

Froshaug’s cause of death will be determined following the completion of an autopsy and laboratory results.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories