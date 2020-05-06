Coroner identifies victim in fatal Aurora shooting as 21-year-old

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred in Aurora on Monday night.

The coroner’s office said Wednesday that 21-year-old Russell James Davis died of a gunshot wound to the trunk.

The shooting occurred outside a gas station at 291 S. Sable Blvd. about 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD Agent Glenn at 303-739-6068.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for eligible information.