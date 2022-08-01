If you or someone you know are in crisis, contact the Crisis Center 24-hour Crisis Line at 303-688-8484 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit TheHotline.org.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman and her daughter who were shot and killed by their reported abuser have been identified.

Their names are Lindsay E. Daum, 41, and Meadow L. Sinner, 16, both of Loveland, according to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Police in Loveland have said the two were shot and killed by Javier Acevedo Jr., who ultimately turned a gun on himself as police tried to take him into custody. Another four children were at the home during the July 28 shooting, their ages 14, 12, 5 and 2.

Court records show Daum was recently divorced from Acevedo and had reported his abuse to the courts.

She filed a restraining order against him in 2021 claiming he slammed her into a wall, choked her and head-butted her. “Javier is continually violent towards myself and my kids. Javier sexually assaulted my daughter,” the woman wrote on the 2021 protection order paperwork.

She filed for another restraining order in June, claiming “Javier Acevedo Junior called me and threatened to kill me.” It also states that he slashed her tires and keyed a vulgar word into the side of her vehicle. But a judge did not find enough evidence to make it permanent.