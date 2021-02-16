Coroner identifies man killed in northeast Denver shooting

The scene of the shooting on Feb. 10, 2021. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) identified on Tuesday the man killed in a shooting in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood last week.

According to the OME, 20-year-old Cesar Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound at a UCHealth hospital.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 near Green Valley Ranch Parkway and Memphis Street.

Another man was also shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.