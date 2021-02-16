Coroner identifies man killed in east Denver shooting

The scene of the shooting near Ulster Street and East 17th Avenue on Feb. 11, 2021. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified on Tuesday the man who was killed in a shooting near East 17th Avenue and Ulster Street last week.

The OME said 34-year-old Shumma Agar died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on Feb. 10.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.