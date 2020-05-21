Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Aurora hotel parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – On Thursday, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified Landon Lee Monceaux, 22, as the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting in an Aurora parking lot.

Monceaux died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting occurred Monday night outside the InTown Suites at 2221 S. Havana St.

When Aurora Police Department officers arrived, they found Monceaux wounded. He was taken to a local hospital and died the following morning.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call APD Agent Krieger at 303-739-6113.

You may remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.