DENVER (KDVR) — The Park County Coroner says that the Denver East High School shooting suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The determination was part of the coroner’s preliminary autopsy report, which was released Thursday afternoon.

That shooting suspect, 17-year-old Austin Lyle, is accused of bringing a gun to school and shooting two administrators around 10 a.m. Wednesday. This happened during a daily search of him and his property that was part of a safety plan put in place after he transferred to Denver East following his expulsion from Overland High School.

One of the two administrators was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, the other remained in serious condition Thursday.

After the shooting, Lyle left the school in a red Volvo which was found outside Bailey late Wednesday afternoon. His body was found in the woods near the car several hours later.

FOX31 is working to learn if the gun Lyle used to kill himself is the same one he used at the school. The Problem Solvers are also looking into how he got possession of the gun as a juvenile.

As a result of the shooting, Denver Public Schools will be putting school resource officers in every high school through the end of this school year. Superintendent Alex Marrero has been tasked with creating a long-term safety plan for the district that will begin in the fall.

Denver Public Schools had resources officers in schools prior to the 2021-2022 school year, when a school board decision to remove them went into effect.