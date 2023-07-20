DENVER (KDVR) — A coroner’s report for a Louisiana man who was found dead on a Rocky Mountain National Park hiking trail said his cause of death was heart-related.

The Grand County Coroner said, “his death is consistent with an acute coronary event, as well as high altitude pulmonary edema.”

Robert Landry, 51, from Carencro, Louisiana was found unresponsive by other hikers a little over one mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead on Monday. Life-saving measures were performed but Landry was ultimately pronounced dead at the park, a release from RMNP said.

The Mount Ida Trail where Landry was found is not an easy one. In fact, it’s categorized as “hard” by AllTrails.com. It’s a 9.4-mile in-and-out hike with an incline of 2,414 feet.

The Louisiana city that Landry is from is less than 50 feet in elevation. The Mount Ida trailhead elevation is 10,759 feet and the summit of the trail is 12,889 feet.

The definition of a high altitude pulmonary edema, according to the National Institutes of Health, is “a noncardiogenic pulmonary edema which typically occurs in lowlanders who ascend rapidly to altitudes greater than 2500-3000 m.,” which is 8,202 – 9,843 feet.

The condition known as HAPE “is a severe form of high-altitude illness that, if left untreated, can lead to mortality in 50% of affected individuals,” according to NIH.

Landry’s medical history and how long he had been in Colorado before he went hiking are both unknown.

What to know about hiking at high altitude

Whether you live in the state or are visiting from a lower-elevation location, it’s important to be prepared when hiking at high elevations.

The National Park Service has guidelines for anyone planning a hike and to know your limits before you go. Here are some questions the NPS has on its website:

What is my experience level with hiking? Do I go hiking often or is this my first time hitting the trails?

How much equipment, food, and water (weight) can I comfortably carry in a backpack? How long can I carry a backpack with all the essentials?

Am I physically fit for the hike I would like to do? Have I practiced hiking up and down steep hills or am I more comfortable on flat, paved paths?

Have I ever hiked in this type of environment before? Environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity take time to get used to, especially if you live in a different environment from the park you are visiting.

Am I able to go to higher elevations? More effort is required to hike at higher elevations due to the reduced amount of oxygen available in the air. Remember that at 8,000 feet you are at risk of altitude illness, a potentially life-threatening condition. If you don’t know, ask your health care provider.

Am I hiking alone or do I plan to bring a friend? It is safer to hike with a companion, but if you prefer to go solo, take extra measures to ensure that you are prepared since you will be traveling alone.

Other tips for any level hiker are to check in with the ranger first to make sure the trail conditions are appropriate, keep track of your time and distance and take breaks often.