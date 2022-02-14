‘COPS’ reboot to film with Adams County sheriff

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The long-running television program “COPS,” which follows members of local police departments while on the job, is headed to Adams County, where they will soon be producing their latest season with the sheriff’s office.

“I think it’s always been a desire for people in our community to see their local agencies on ‘COPS,'” Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn said.

“COPS” was canceled by Paramount Network in 2020 following protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“It won’t be the ‘COPS’ of 1990. It’ll be more progressed to 2022,” Reigenborn said.

The sheriff said he isn’t sure what production will be like but he imagines it’ll be similar to how the show was filmed in 2017 and 2018, also in Adams County under a different administration.

“There is no cost. It’s no cost to us. No cost to them,” Reigenborn said, adding there’s no financial benefit to participating.

“Let folks see what we’re doing here on a nightly basis in Adams County,” Reigenborn said.

It’s something the sheriff tried to do on his own recently, when he live-streamed nights on patrol, including a police pursuit.

According to The Hill, “The network will premier the 33rd season of the long-running reality TV police show via its streaming network Fox Nation on Oct. 1, the network announced. The debut will include the first four episodes of the new season, and each new installment of the show thereafter will drop weekly on Friday nights.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked several people in a parking lot in Adams County what they thought of the show coming to film in their area. Many said they were excited and some told us think it’s odd, but a majority said they believe the content is there.

“Based on my community, there has been a murder, there have been cops called on my ex-boyfriends, there has been plenty of police activity in my community,” Jessica Snow, who lives in Adams County, said.