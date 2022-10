SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Skiers and boarders better get their gear ready because powder season is almost upon us.

Copper Mountain released photos showing snow machines spraying the first layers of snow in preparation for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Copper Mountain getting ready for ski season. Credit: Copper Mountain Twitter page 10/4/2022.

Copper Mountain is planning on kicking off its winter season Nov. 14. For a list of Colorado’s earliest freezes, click here.