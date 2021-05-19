Cop whose stolen gun was used in Isabella Thallas murder resigns

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver Police officer whose stolen gun was used in the murder of a 21-year-old woman has resigned, FOX31 has learned.

Sgt. Dan Politica submitted his resignation Feb. 13 and worked his last day with the department a month later, according to a resignation letter obtained by FOX31.

Isabella Thallas was killed on June 10 with a stolen weapon that was never reported. Her family later learned that the gun belonged to a Denver police sergeant. It was not a police-issued weapon.

That led to a new law named named after Thallas. It requires gun owners to report to law enforcement within five days of realizing a firearm has been lost or stolen.