Cop whose stolen gun was used in Isabella Thallas murder resigns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver Police officer whose stolen gun was used in the murder of a 21-year-old woman has resigned, FOX31 has learned.

Sgt. Dan Politica submitted his resignation Feb. 13 and worked his last day with the department a month later, according to a resignation letter obtained by FOX31.

READ: Sgt. Dan Politica’s resignation letterDownload

Isabella Thallas was killed on June 10 with a stolen weapon that was never reported. Her family later learned that the gun belonged to a Denver police sergeant. It was not a police-issued weapon.

That led to a new law named named after Thallas. It requires gun owners to report to law enforcement within five days of realizing a firearm has been lost or stolen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories