BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated an officer and tried to pull over an off-duty cop last week.

Brighton police were called to someone impersonating an officer on Interstate 76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The suspect turned on red and blue lights on a silver Dodge Durango with two stripes down the length of the vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect brake-checked the vehicle he was trying to pull over and forced the driver, an off-duty law enforcement officer in his personal car, to the side of the road, police said.

The suspect was wearing a “security” shirt and had a silver badge in his hand when he approached the off-duty officer. He was arrested on scene and is facing charges of impersonating a peace officer, Brighton police said.

The Brighton Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident or who may have had previous contact with this suspect to contact them (Case Number 12CN22004860) or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (Case Number 11CN22014264).