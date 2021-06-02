Coors Field returns to 100% capacity at end of June, celebrating ‘Opening Day 2.0’

DENVER (KDVR) — The Rockies are preparing for what the team is calling “Opening Day 2.0” at Coors Field, where they will bring in fans at 100% capacity.

Rockies fans will be welcomed into a full venue on June 28, after approval from the city, state and Major League Baseball.

The Monday game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been moved to a 3:10 p.m. start time. The Rockies anticipate keeping 100% capacity throughout the rest of the season.

Full capacity at Coors Field holds 50,000 fans. The first 15,000 fans entering the gates will receive commemorative t-shirts.