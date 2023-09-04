DENVER (KDVR) — While the Colorado Rockies will not be winning any accolades this year with their last place standing in the NL West, Coors Field is being recognized nationally.

USA Today’s 10Best combines a list of 20 nominees for contests that cover food, lodging and travel. Then, readers get to make the final decision and vote for their favorite picks.

A new list ranked the 10 best stadiums in the country based on its food, and Coors Field made the cut.

Coming in at number 10, Coors Field serves up more than just hot dogs and Cracker Jack.

Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies and the only baseball stadium where fans can sit a mile high and watch America’s favorite pastime. While the team isn’t anything special this season, USA Today said the food is worth traveling for.

“Coors Field in Denver serves up classic ballpark fare, as well as unique Colorado-inspired dishes, embracing local flavors by featuring Rocky Mountain favorites such as green chili, buffalo burgers, and craft beer from local breweries. However, the ballpark is famous for its Rocky Mountain Oysters, offering an adventurous culinary experience for those who dare to try,” said USA Today.

Coors Field has a food and beverage A-Z guide where you can find the location of every food and drink offered at the park. So, if you are keen on trying those Rocky Mountain Oysters, just head to section 144 and order at the Grill.

If you are looking to try the grub at the other award-winning locations, here are the nine stadiums that made the list:

Citi Field – Queens, New York Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin Chase Field – Phoenix, Arizona Target Field – Minneapolis, Minnesota Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio Nationals Park – Washington, D.C. Coors Field – Denver, Colorado

There are still 14 regular season home games left, which means there is still time to get a Rockies ticket and try out some of the food. If you aren’t going for the last-place Rockies, at least you can still support the home team and their award-winning fare.