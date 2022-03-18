DENVER (KDVR) — The weekend has arrived, and sunshine will return Friday. The first day of spring is on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the snow is over.
Here are five things to know for Friday:
- Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend before another snowstorm arrives Monday
- Eastbound I-76 will be closed for four hours starting at around 9 a.m. in Arvada at Wadsworth Boulevard
- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct county-wide DUI saturation
- Coors Brewery Tour returns Friday after a 2-year hiatus
- Gas prices are holding steady this week, dropping only a cent on average compared to last week. Here are the 10 cheapest prices in the state
With the snowfall expected Monday, here are a few helpful tools:
