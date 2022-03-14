GOLDEN (KDVR) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Molson Coors announced Monday that the Coors Brewery Tour will begin again this week.

Molson Coors said the brewery has made several enhancements to the tour facility over the last several months, as well as upgraded the tour format.

“The enhanced tour highlights our amazing facility and its recent upgrades while also showcasing our history and passion for brewing,” said Michelle Aldava, Molson Coors Guest Relations Manager. “We are thrilled to reopen the Coors Brewery Tour and share this iconic experience with the public.”

Here’s a look at the enhancements:

New lounge

Personal tour guides

Free samples throughout the tour

Complimentary branded aluminum cups

Here are the five things to know:

Tours will resume on Friday, March 18 Tours are 90-minutes Tours will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and start at 10 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Tours start at $20 per person You can make reservations for tours here

Molson Coors said COVID precautions will be in place, including proof of vaccination for guests ages 6 and over and limited group sizes.