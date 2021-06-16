Cooling centers open again in Denver on Wednesday with more record heat likely

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a scorcher Tuesday afternoon with Denver hitting a new record high of 101 degrees for that day.

The old record was 97 degrees from 1952 and 1993.

Stretching back over 139 years of records, this is Denver’s 96th 100-degree-day. That’s less than 1% of the summer.

We are looking at triple digit heat again Wednesday afternoon so the City of Denver is offering cooling stations again at the city’s rec centers.

Inside the cooling stations, there are couches, cooling towels, and bags of ice to help you stay cool.

Here is a list of places and times:

Athmar Recreation Center: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Montclair Recreation Center: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Rude Recreation Center: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cook Park Recreation Center: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Highland Recreation Center: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Platt Park Recreation Center: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Carla Madison Recreation Center: 12 – 8 p.m.

Eisenhower Recreation Center: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center: 12 – 8 p.m.

Most of the city libraries are being offered as cooling stations too.