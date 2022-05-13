DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have been warm and mostly above average for the first two weeks of May. Looking ahead into next week, temperatures will remain warm across the Front Range through Friday.

However, after this next week, the 8-14-day outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across most of Colorado. The average high temperature ranges from 73-76 degrees from May 21-27. Highs look to be in the 50s and 60s with a bump to the low 70s by May 28.

The 8-14 day precipitation outlook shows near-normal conditions for Colorado, with a slight chance for lower than average precipitation along the southern border.

Cooler than average temperatures will help to reduce the enhanced fire risk we have been dealing with for the past month and a half.