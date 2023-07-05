DENVER (KDVR) — Just when Denver thought it was safe to store the jackets for the summer, Mother Nature pulled a fast one Wednesday.

The Denver metro struggled to get out of the 60s on July 5.

Confluence Park, near downtown, was more like a ghost town for most of the day. It’s usually slammed with tourists, walkers, joggers and bikers — but not on Wednesday. Many of those who did show up were wearing jackets.

It was odd to see so many people prepared for cooler temperatures during July in Denver, where it’s usually warmer and even hot this time of year.

Warm in the mountains, cool in the metro?

The temperature swings are keeping Pinpoint Weather meteorologists constantly checking for trends.

“It is a wild day for us here in the state of Colorado,” Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said.

Michels described the phenomenon taking place kind of like a tale of two cities: warm in the mountains, cool in the metro area. Usually, it’s the other way around.

“This is a weird day for me to forecast warmer temperatures in the High Country. Gunnison is always a cold spot for us. They are going to be 20 degrees warmer than we will be here in Denver this afternoon,” Michels said.

Overcast skies welcomed for outdoor sports

But for people playing pickleball at Athmar Park in Southwest Denver, the overcast skies were welcome.

“It’s great. Normally when it’s hot, you kind of get stuck. Can’t play as long. A day like this, you can play a lot. It’s great,” Ben Albright said

One of the players was visiting from Alaska. He was afraid it would be a hot day for his match.

That was not the case.

“It’s been good today. I’ve been here for the past week, and it’s been a lot hotter than I’m used to, so the cool weather is kind of nice,” Sam Twenhafel said.

Michels said this has been an abnormal year when it comes to weather.

“This season has been abnormal without a doubt. Tons of rain. Tons of snow over the winter months. More severe weather than we ever see up and down the Front Range. This is just an abnormal year for us, and this continues to tie in with it,” Michels said.

Michels said not to get used to the cool temperatures. Hot weather is coming.

Storms are back in the forecast as well.