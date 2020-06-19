Convicted tax evader pleads guilty to fleeing Colorado to try to avoid prison

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Lawrence Martin Birk, a convicted tax evader, pleaded guilty Thursday to failing to surrender to serve his prison sentence for tax evasion and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Richard Zuckerman, the principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Birk was convicted by a jury in July 2019 of tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn sentenced Birk to 60 months in prison, to serve three years of supervised release and to pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $1,858,826.

Instead of reporting to prison in November 2019 to serve his sentence, Birk fled Colorado with a fully automatic assault rifle, two pistols, at least 12 loaded magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of ammunition, ballistic helmets, ballistic vests and gas masks.

Birk was caught and arrested in Florida in January 2020 and has been in custody ever since.

Sentencing for the new charges is set for Sept. 10, 2020.

Birk faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for his failure to appear, and 10 years for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, in addition to the 60-month term of imprisonment previously imposed.