GOLDEN, Colo (KDVR) — Some food trucks and small businesses tell FOX31 they’ve taken a financial hit after the City of Golden added stricter regulations to operate a food truck within city limits.

The city does allow food trucks, but only under certain guidelines.

Since the city passed new regulations in June this year, food trucks cannot park on city streets per Golden Municipal Code Section 10.04.260 Section 1210 Parking Regulations.

James Genotte tells FOX31 he’s been operating his food truck, Pile High Burgers, for more than nine years.

A majority of their business came from Golden, but now that they can’t park on city streets, he said the breweries they used to serve don’t have enough room to fit them on the property.

“We lost two of our best-selling spots pretty much overnight, Genotte said. “Our sales are way down this year. I think we’re a fifth or a quarter of our sales from years ago, this year.”

The reason for the ban is unclear – but small business owners said traffic issues, added congestion and safety were concerns brought up during city council.

Food trucks are still welcome in the city, but must operate on private property in mixed zone or commercial districts.

“Now it seems, city after city is just trying to make it hard for food trucks to operate,” Genotte said.

The owner of Goosetown Station in Golden, Cheryl Jordan, said she had to cancel all her scheduled food trucks because they don’t have the space on their property and city streets are now off-limits.

“People come here expecting a little snack and if we don’t have it, they go somewhere else, maybe not even come back to you,” Jordan said.

Both business owners tell FOX31 they hope something changes.

“It’s a win-win,” Genotte said. “Breweries get to have more customers, happier customers that stay longer and customers that drink more beer. Food trucks get a place to park and a place to make food.”

A small group of citizens and local business owners are trying to work on a solution for all, but those efforts have only just begun.

FOX31 reached out to the City of Golden for comment on the regulations and is waiting to hear back.