LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Ballots are officially in the mail in Colorado, with some voters already dropping them off in secure drop-off boxes.

But it’s a different piece of election-related mail that’s turning some heads in Arapahoe County.

A flyer, titled “Best Voting Practices 2022,” with a “dos and don’t’s column” for the upcoming election.

Josh Sarkar received one at his Littleton home Wednesday.

“Don’t vote early. Don’t use a mail-in ballot. Don’t use a drop box. Don’t use a drop box on Election Day,” he said. “So, four completely legitimate ways to vote, they tell you don’t do those.”

The flyers are branded with an “FEC United” logo, a conservative, religious group based in Colorado.

Emails to the organization were not immediately returned Thursday.

Matt Crane is the former Republican County Clerk for Arapahoe County, and says the flyers are a form of voter intimidation, aimed at discrediting the secure mail-in voting system.

“That excitement that is election season, now has also become election disinformation season as well,” he said.

Crane says the flyers may actually do more harm than good for the Republican party, by convincing more voters to wait until election day to vote.

“We hear this from voters all the time, either they get stuck at work, or there’s family obligations that pop up, and they never get a chance to go vote,” he said.

The flyers recommend voters only vote on election day, and while Crane says that’s perfectly fine, it’s important to make that decision yourself.

“If you’re going to go do that, do it because you want to, don’t do it because somebody scared you into doing that based on a lie,” Crane said.

