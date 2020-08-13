Contractors request variance to work at night on Central 70

DENVER (KDVR) — The Board of Public Health & Environment will hear a request for a noise variance from Kiewit Infrastructure Company for planned nighttime work on I-70 through 2022 on Thursday.

The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom. To make public comment on Kiewit’s petition during the meeting, you MUST register in advance here. In order to provide public comment, you must join the Zoom meeting via web browser or app using your computer or smart phone.

The Central-70 project started two years ago and has been plagued with delays.

The project will expand a ten-mile corridor between Interstate 25 in Denver to Chambers Road in Aurora. A tolled express lane will be added in each direction.

Contractors are asking for more time to work at night to get the project done. As it stands right now, the project is about 10 months behind schedule.

The job carries a price tag of 1.2 billion dollars. As of right now, the project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.