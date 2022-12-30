AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Spud lovers near and far, lend us your ears, for the largest potato trade show in North America is scheduled to be held in Aurora in the early days of 2023.

From Jan. 4-5, Gaylord Rockies in Aurora will host the 15th annual Potato Expo 2023, which according to the event’s website is where industry leaders and the nation’s premier potato growers convene, to share ideas and to network.

“The Potato Expo 2023 is where the potato community will gather to reconnect, collaborate and join together in moving the industry forward,” the National Potato Council said on the event’s homepage.

This will be the first time the event has been held in Colorado. The NPC has organized this year’s iteration for members of the industry and includes a very interesting list of competitions and events.

Potato Expo events 2023

Industry players in attendance should be prepared for a plethora of potato-focused events like the “Instant Pot-ato Challenge,” the “Tater Toss Tournament,” and the “Team Potato Workout,” just to name a few.

If you are a potato grower or are a farmer interested in entering the industry, you can peruse the registration section, but be aware that this event is not open to the general public, and requires registration.

Don’t plant those feet in the sand if this interests you, last chance to register will be in person on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the lobby.