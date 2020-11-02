Contest: kitten rescued from frozen tire needs a name

DENVER (KDVR) — The kitten rescued after freezing to a tire on a semi-trailer last week is being cared for by the Dumb Friends League, now she needs a name.

Kitten naming contest rules:

Entries and voting open on Monday and close on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

You may vote for as many entries as you would like, but may only vote for each entry once.

The entry with the most votes will be the winning name.

Absolutely no names that contain inappropriate or derogatory language, or profanity will be allowed.

The kitten has some swelling in her front paws and she is recovering in a foster home with a veterinary intern, according to the Dumb Friends League.

“She has started to play. It has been so great to see her come out of her shell, ” the kitten’s foster family reports.

Donations for the care of pets like this kitten are always welcome.