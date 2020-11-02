Contest: kitten rescued from frozen tire needs a name

DENVER (KDVR) — The kitten rescued after freezing to a tire on a semi-trailer last week is being cared for by the Dumb Friends League, now she needs a name.
Kitten naming contest rules:
- Entries and voting open on Monday and close on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
- You may vote for as many entries as you would like, but may only vote for each entry once.
- The entry with the most votes will be the winning name.
- Absolutely no names that contain inappropriate or derogatory language, or profanity will be allowed.
The kitten has some swelling in her front paws and she is recovering in a foster home with a veterinary intern, according to the Dumb Friends League.
“She has started to play. It has been so great to see her come out of her shell, ” the kitten’s foster family reports.
Donations for the care of pets like this kitten are always welcome.