AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An independent health evaluation is being scheduled at an Aurora condominium complex after a body was discovered entombed in the crawl space this week.

Two people, including the woman who rents the condo, are facing murder charges in the death of Karl Beaman Jr., whose body was found covered in concrete.

Casie Bock remains in police custody, and is in the process of being evicted from the unit she rents, according to the property manager.

According to an arrest affidavit, the crawl space where the body was found runs the entire length of the building and can be accessed from all of the units on the first floor.

Idaeisha Lee lives in the building and said she’s worried about potential health risks.

“He’s been there since last summer, so we’ve been staying in the complex not knowing anything,” she said. “I just really want them to come and do what they have to do to test the water and air and make sure everything is okay. Once they do that, I’m pretty sure I’ll feel much better.”

The owner of Service Plus Community Management, which provides HOA management to the condominiums, released the following statement through email Friday afternoon, saying tests are being scheduled.

“The Aurora Police Department has advised our office that they don’t believe that there is any contamination in relation to this incident,” Todd Larson wrote. “However, the HOA is engaging the services of an industrial hygienist to test for any potential contaminants. Once we receive those results, we will follow any recommendations from the hygienist for property clean-up.”

Larson said those findings will be shared with homeowners at the complex. They said any concerns about water supply should be directed to Aurora Water.

Larson also shared his condolences with the victim’s family, adding: “All of us here at Service Plus Community Management first want to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the victim. They have been in our constant thoughts and prayers this week as we have learned of the tragic events that took place in one of our condominium communities.”

Lee said she’s glad to hear those tests are taking place but said it will be tough to move past what happened here.

“I can’t really forget what happened,” she said. “Every time I come over here, I’m going to remember that happened over there.”