COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A construction worker was rescued Saturday after falling 15 feet into a trench, officials said.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of the trench rescue at Black Forest Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials say the construction worker was quickly rescued.
Black Forest Road and Research Parkway were closed but soon reopened.
The fire department said the construction worker fell into a 15-foot-deep trench. They were transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Multiple crews responded to assist the Black Forest Fire Department with rescue efforts.