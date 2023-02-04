COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A construction worker was rescued Saturday after falling 15 feet into a trench, officials said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of the trench rescue at Black Forest Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials say the construction worker was quickly rescued.

Black Forest Road and Research Parkway were closed but soon reopened.

Courtesy of Black Forest Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Black Forest Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Black Forest Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Black Forest Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

The fire department said the construction worker fell into a 15-foot-deep trench. They were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Multiple crews responded to assist the Black Forest Fire Department with rescue efforts.