Construction underway at DIA for Great Hall Project

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport said Wednesday that construction is underway on the Great Hall Project.

DIA said one lane of passenger pickup on Level 4 West will be blocked between doors 406-410 from midnight to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday nights for the next three weeks.

DIA canceled the contract with the developer Great Hall, LLC back in August and the termination was official in November.

The CEO of DIA said the decision to cancel the contract was a based on a variety of reasons — including cost overruns and safety issues