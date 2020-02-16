Construction, traffic management leave fans frustrated at Falcon Stadium Avalanche game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) —Emergency pothole repairs and slow military security led to thousands of Denver-area fans missing huge portions of the highly anticipated Stadium Showdown at Falcon Stadium.

Drivers faced 4+ hour drive times from Denver to Colorado Springs, many walking down I-25 to get to the stadium faster.

“We’ve been walking for the last hour, we’ve been in line before that for 3,” said Chris Fries. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

CDOT released the following to FOX31:

Today's potholes were typical for the weather that we've been having. Very cold and snowy temps, then melting and wet conditions on the roadway, followed by warmer weather. It's a freeze/thaw pattern that creates potholes. We had a large one today that had to be fixed for the safety of motorists. More are popping up and crews will be addressing them overnight and ongoing throughout winter. Today was unusual, as the Colorado Avalanche played at Falcon Field in Colorado Springs this evening, which meant an increase in traffic volumes throughout the Denver-Colorado Springs region. CDOT

Fries says he spent $150 on his ticket. By the time he made it inside, it was the 3rd period.

“Poor planning by the Air Force Academy, it’s not that hard to enforce security without keeping people moving,” said Fries.

Fans on social media called for the NHL to delay the puck drop, but the game continued as planned.