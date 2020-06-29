Construction of McGregor Square development near Coors Field about 70% complete

DENVER (KDVR) – Construction on Coors Field’s newest next-door neighbor is coming along smoothly and should be complete in six months.

McGregor Square, which is situated at 19th and Wazee streets in Lower Downtown Denver, will feature three buildings.

“The residences will be coming online by mid-January. The hotel is looking in the February-March timeframe. And right now we’re in the office [building] and that’s looking to be ready right about that January timeframe as well,” said Patrick Walsh, general manager of McGregor Square.

The 176-room boutique hotel will be managed by Sage Hospitality.

Already, 60% of the units at the McGregor Square Residences have been purchased.

Developers are currently looking to fill more than 200,000 square feet of commercial office space.

“We’re talking to some local companies and national tenants to get that filled up,” said Walsh.

Developers plan to announce some new partners in the coming months.

“As far along on the outside it is, it’s moving just as fast on the inside,” Walsh added.

One of the biggest draws is a 30,000 square-foot plaza which will feature plenty of entertainment.

“We’re going to have a lot of furniture out there and keep this area really active,” Walsh explained.

Construction on the project should wrap up by late October or early November.