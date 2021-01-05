Construction continues at DIA: Here’s what to expect in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Travel may increase in 2021, and if you’re a passenger going through Denver International Airport (DIA), you’ll continue to see construction areas as work progresses on the Great Hall Project.

If you’re hopping on a plane this year at DIA, here’s what you can expect to see in the Jeppesen Terminal:

Level 4 departures area

After passing through security, passengers taking the train to the gates will see new construction walls on the train platform.

Ceiling work will be underway on the north end of the platform. Construction walls will be installed around the work to keep passengers safe. As this will take up significant floor space, passengers should move around the walls to the center of the train platform so as not to block the walkway area.

This work is expected to be noisy, but the project is monitoring the noise levels to make sure they never get above allowable volumes. Project personnel will be in the area to direct passengers around the walls to open areas to wait for the train to the gates. This work is expected to last around three months.

Health-conscious travelers can reserve a spot on the train with limited capacity through VeriFLY.

Level 4 arrivals area

Passengers arriving can expect increased construction activity on Level 4 in the area where they exit the train from the gates and continue up to the main terminal for ground transportation, parking and baggage claim.

A set of escalators will be closed due to the ceiling work above. Personnel will also be available to direct passengers to the open set of escalators, the elevators and the stairwell. These impacts will be in place through fall 2021.

Level 5 arrivals area

Construction walls in the arrival area (the meeter/greeter space) will be shifted so crews can work on Level 5 flooring and continue work on the south bridge above on Level 6. This work is not expected to impact passenger flow through the terminal and will not restrict access to baggage claim, ground transportation or parking. Passengers should follow yellow directional signage.

The work is part of Phase 1 of the Great Hall Project, which will provide new modern airline check-in configurations for United Airlines and Southwest Airlines with self-bag drops to expedite the check-in process. The first phase will be complete by the end of 2021. The second phase is expected to begin in summer 2021 and be completed by mid-2024.