Congresswoman Boebert responds to viral #resignboebert

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is under fire over divisive rhetoric and accusations that she helped incite Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, #resignboebert was trending on Twitter.

Boebert has only been in Congress for just more than a week. She started her first term with headlines about her desire to carry a gun in Washington, D.C. Now she’s navigating criticism after objecting to electoral votes that secured the presidential election for Joe Biden.

“Resign Boebert is literally trending on Twitter,” said Democratic State Rep. Bri Buentello. “That’s how much of a public outcry there is.”

Democrats said Boebert’s objection to a legal election— and her rhetoric— are why she should step aside.

“She’s in over her head,” Buentello said. “She doesn’t know what she’s doing.”



Boebert said she will not resign. The congresswoman said she believes she was upholding the Constitution in her electoral objections despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. She said the push for a Trump victory should not lead to violence.

“The violence that we did see take place on January 6th was absolutely indefensible,” Boebert said.

The congresswoman wants the rioters charged.

Boebert is under fire for various tweets, including one from Wednesday morning that read, “Today is 1776.” That tweet has been interpreted as a call for a revolution.

“[The 1776 tweet] had nothing to do with violence,” Boebert said. “It certainly did not call for violence.”

Since the attack on the Capitol, the congresswoman has blamed Democrats who, she said, have “normalized violence.” Meanwhile, Colorado Republican Congressman Ken Buck has called on all members of Congress to tone down the rhetoric. Boebert said she agrees with Buck.

“Our country needs healing right now,” she said. “Our country has been in a very divisive place.”

Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson has been one of Boebert’s most active Twitter critics. He’s also calling for her resignation.

“She’s putting herself into an echo chamber of only those who are saying yes to her,” Anderson said.

Boebert said members of her base have been thanking her for her actions over the past week.

“People who are asking me to resign are— with all due respect— not the voters who sent me to Washington, D.C.,” Boebert said.

Boebert responded to an FBI warning issued Monday about threats of armed protests across the country. She is urging people not to attend these events. “Don’t do it,” she said.