Congressman Crow asks Republicans to do the right thing

DENVER (KDVR) — House Democrats are looking to act on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday.

The date comes after Democrats introduced a resolution calling on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment, but was blocked by Republicans.

Democratic leaders believe responsibility for this attack partially falls on some of their Republican colleagues. They are calling for them to step up.

Congressman Jason Crow, who was recognized for taking action to make sure his colleagues got out safely, said he is disappointed to see some Republican members not holding the President accountable.

“We know who the President is pretty clearly at this point. To me, this is less a story of us learning more about Donald Trump than it is about the enablers and those around him who allow those abuses to continue,” Crow said.

“Unfortunately, there are so many who are refusing to do that for a variety of reasons whether it’s personal politics, self-interests, or other reasons. So, we’re going to keep on working hard to try to break through and get folks to try to do the right thing.”

The right thing according to Democrats would be to remove President Trump from office but some Republicans, like Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, continue to voice their opposition to impeaching him.

Back in Colorado, people continue to condemn her actions as calls are growing for her to resign. Boebert tweeted that members were locked in the House chamber and that Speaker Pelosi had been removed as the insurrection was taking place.

While Crow is not sure if the move was seditious, he said everything that happened during the attack is under review.

“I don’t know at this point all of the facts and that’s why we are pushing hard at this point to conduct that investigation,” Crow said. “I will say this, one thing I do know is that Ms. Boebert’s rhetoric in particular was extremely dangerous and that’s why I’ve been pushing back on it for some time now because I could tell which way it was going to go.”

Congresswoman Boebert says her tweets were sent after the events occurred and she never disclosed any secure locations.