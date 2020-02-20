Congress Park neighbors form ‘snow brigade’ to fight icy intersections, sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Neighbors in Denver's Congress Park area are forming a group to make intersections and sidewalks safer during winter months.

Bryan Wilson says he got the idea for what he calls the "snow brigade" from the city's Snow Angels program. Launched in 2017, the Snow Angels program offers assistance to people who may need help shoveling their sidewalks.

"More recently I noticed that there is an issue beyond the walks in front of the properties, it's the extension of the walks," said Wilson. "That's a problem for anyone with a wheelchair or stroller."

Wilson has recruited others through the Nextdoor app to help clear intersections and ramps after a snowfall. He says the goal is to improve mobility for everyone during the winter.

"I have two dogs. It's nice to have a loop just throughout the neighborhood that I could just walk in tennis shoes and not have to worry about ice," said Wilson.

Wilson says as far as he knows, this is the first "snow brigade" group in the area. He says he's already heard from people in surrounding neighborhoods wanting to adopt a similar program.