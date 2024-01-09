Nearly 30 migrant tents removed from sidewalks during a sweep last week

DENVER (KDVR) — With just days to go before extremely cold weather is forecast to hit Denver, nearly 30 tents were returned to migrant advocates.

Those tents will be lifesavers, according to the advocates.

“People can’t get into other sheltering options,” mutual aid volunteer Chelsey Baker-Hauck said. “They don’t have housing. They can’t work. We can’t let them freeze to death on our streets. This is the very least we can do to make sure people are safe in the winter in our city.”

FOX31 found Angel Ramirez, of Venezuela, assembling a pile of salvaged tents at an encampment in an industrial area under a bridge. Nearly 30 of the tents had been removed from sidewalks near Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard last week.

“They put me in charge of cleaning them,” Ramirez said.

The tents were cleaned and grouped with poles that made them usable again. The city of Denver returned the tents to advocates on Tuesday morning.

“Other people like us will need them,” Ramirez said.

Cold weather warning for migrants in Denver

As the tents were being re-assembled, city workers arrived at the encampment and offered the migrants shelter alternatives with a cold weather warning. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero on Sunday and Monday morning.

The need for shelter, even in tents, continues to grow.

“More migrants continue to arrive in the city, and I’m sure you are aware everything is pretty full and money is running low, and this is a precious resource, the tents,” advocate Baker-Hauck said.

Advocates told FOX31 that when migrants are forced to leave shelters, they often have nowhere to go in a cold climate they are not used to.

The migrant crisis could cost Denver $180 million this year, according to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. The wave of groups being brought from Texas has crunched the budget.

City leaders are struggling to keep migrants warm and off the streets. For many, tents are their lifesavers.

On Tuesday, the city told FOX31 that the average number of migrants arriving in the city has dropped from 225 last week to 200 this week.