DENVER (KDVR) — The Fountain Police Department announced on Saturday that Officer Julian Becerra passed away after falling 40 feet from a bridge while trying to detain a carjacking suspect.

“It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family, and the Fountain Police Department,” shared FPD Spokesperson Lisa Schneider.

Officer Becerra’s End of Watch was announced as Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 7:14 p.m.

“The City of Fountain is heartbroken over the loss of Officer Julian Becerra. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. We are so thankful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from so many over these last difficult days, and I do ask everyone to continue to stand by the Becerra family and respect their privacy and wishes during this very difficult time. Fountain will forever be grateful for the selfless service and bravery of Officer Julian Becerra, and we are so proud and thankful for all our police officers and first responders who keep our community safe every day,” the City of Fountain shared.

Condolences for Officer Julian Becerra

Condolences started pouring in for Becerra on Saturday and Sunday from law enforcement across the state.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra. Our thoughts are with his family, his brothers and sisters in blue, and the Fountain community. Rest in peace Officer Becerra,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“The Greenwood Village Police Department sends our deepest condolences to Fountain Police Department and the family of Officer Julian Becerra. Our prayers are with all of you during this difficult time,” the Greenwood Village Police Department said.

“Our hearts are breaking tonight. We mourn with the Fountain Police Department and the family and friends of Officer Becerra,” the Colorado State Patrol said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Julian Becerra’s family, friends and the men and women of the Fountain Police Department. Rest easy Sir!” the Westminster Police Department said.

“We mourn with Officer Julian Becerra’s family, friends and the men and women of the Fountain Police Department. We have the watch from here sir. Rest Easy,” the Aurora Police Department said.

“Our hearts go out to Officer Becerra’s family and his Fountain PD family. We have the watch from here sir,” the Boulder Police Department said.

“The men and women of the EPSO grieve with our brothers & sisters of the Fountain PD at the tragic loss of Officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra honorably served with our Office. Blue Family, take care of each other as we keep Officer Becerra’s family in our thoughts & prayers,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Keeping the Fountain Police family in our hearts tonight after the passing of Officer Julian Becerra. You do not stand alone!” the Arvada Police Department said.

“The Littleton Colorado Police Department stands with our brothers and sisters in blue honoring and remembering the life of Officer Julian Becerra. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire Fountain Community,” the Littleton Police Department shared.

“We send heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and members of the Fountain Police Department. Thank you for your dedicated service and bravery Officer Becerra. Rest in peace,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“Our thoughts are with the Fountain Police Department along with the friends and family of Officer Becerra tonight,” Fort Collins Police shared.

“Our hearts go out to the Fountain Police Department, the Fountain community, and especially to the family and friends of Officer Julian Becerra, who succumbed to injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We have the watch from here,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared.

Becerra’s family set up a GoFundMe to help them during this time.

Becerra had been with the department for four and a half years and was part of the Patrol Division as a K-9 officer.