EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery was killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield. A large police presence was reported near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard related to a shooting.

Around 8 p.m., EPCS said that Peery had been killed in the line of duty. The suspect in the investigation was identified as John Paz, 33.

This is a photo released from the sheriff’s office:

John Paz

On Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said there was no longer a threat to the public.

“We can now confirm the scene is secure and there is no longer a threat to the public. This is a very complex investigation and our detectives will be on scene for several hours. Please continue to avoid the area. We will release more information as appropriate,” CSPD explained.

Condolences

Condolences poured in from across the state on Sunday night and Monday morning. Here is a look at some of them:

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

“Our hearts go out to the family & friends of Deputy Peery, our brothers & sisters at the El Paso Sheriff’s Department, and the El Paso County community,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The Greenwood Village Police Department stands and supports our brothers and sisters of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the loss of Deputy Andrew Peery. Our thoughts are with you,” Greenwood Village PD shared.

“RIP El Paso County, CO Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery who was shot and killed in the line of duty tonight,” the National Police Association shared.

“Rest easy Sir. Deputy Andrew Perry El Paso County Sheriff’s Office End of Watch – 08.07.22,” the Greeley Police Department shared.

“Our hearts go out to the EPCSheriff, the family of Deputy Andrew Peery and your entire community. The ArapahoeSO is so sorry for your loss. We are praying for comfort and peace during this difficult time and we offer our deepest condolences. #neverforget,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“So tragic. Rest in peace, Deputy Peery. #NeverForget,” shared Kevin Klein, Director of the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

“Deputy Peery died a hero serving and protecting the public. Our thoughts go to his family and his colleagues on their loss. May his memory live on as a blessing,” Phil Weiser shared.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.