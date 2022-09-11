ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada Police Officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after responding to a disturbance call.

Condolences started coming in from across Colorado on Sunday morning.

“Our hearts are broken for our brothers and sisters at Arvada Police and the family and friends of the fallen officer,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Standing by the members of the Arvada Police as we mourn the loss of their fallen officer. Prayers of support to all, especially the family of the officer killed in service to the community,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared.

“Our hearts are with the officer’s family, friends and fellow officers,” West Metro Fire said.

“We at the Thornton PD are saddened by the loss of yet another Arvada Police officer serving their community. We mourn alongside you and we will not forget your service. #ArvadaPDLODD #TPDhonors #LestWeForget,” the Thornton Police Department said.

“Our hearts are with the family of the fallen officer and our brothers and sisters at @ArvadaPolice. We’re here for you all,” the Lakewood Police Department shared.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officers family & friends and our brothers & sisters Arvada Police. Rest Easy Sir, we have the watch from here,” Westminster Police said.

“The Boulder Police Department is saddened by the tragic loss of another public servant killed serving the community. We offer our condolences. His sacrifice will never be forgotten #ArvadaPDLODD,” Boulder Police Department shared.

“All of us at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are saddened by the loss of a Arvada Police officer serving their community. We are with our brothers and sisters at the Arvada Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“We are so saddened to hear about the death of an Arvada Police Officer early this morning. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and brothers and sisters at APD,” the Loveland Police Department shared.

The officer’s identity has not yet been released. An investigation is underway.

We will continue to update this story.