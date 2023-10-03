DENVER (KDVR) — Condé Nast Traveler released its 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards for top places to travel in the U.S. and around the world. For the best ski resorts in the U.S., 12 Colorado locations made the list, including the top spot.

Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel magazine, ranked Snowmass as the No. 1 ski resort in the country.

Over half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses based on their experiences with different ski resorts.

Here are the Colorado locations that ranked within the top 40 ski resorts in the country.

Snowmass Deer Valley Smugglers’ Notch Aspen Mountains Sun Valley Bretton Woods Killington Resort Telluride Jackson Hole Aspen Highlands Waterville Valley Whitefish Mountain Resort Breckenridge Beaver Creek Vail Park City Mountain Crested Butte Big Sky Okemo Mountain Resort Palisades Tahoe Sunday River Keystone Wildcat Mountain Mt. Bachelor Stowe Mountain Resort Camelback Mountain Resort Steamboat Heavenly Mountain Resort Taos Ski Valley Winter Park Whiteface Lake Placid Snowbird Purgatory at Durango Mountain Mammoth Mountain The Canyons Stevens Pass Alta Schweitzer Mountain Northstar California Mt. Baker

The Epic and Ikon Passes cover most of these resorts.

While the passes are priced around a thousand dollars, most ski tickets can cost more than $100 a day. If you’re looking to ski as little as 10 times this season and try out these top locations, it may be worth getting a pass.