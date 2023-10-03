DENVER (KDVR) — Condé Nast Traveler released its 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards for top places to travel in the U.S. and around the world. For the best ski resorts in the U.S., 12 Colorado locations made the list, including the top spot.

Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel magazine, ranked Snowmass as the No. 1 ski resort in the country.

Over half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses based on their experiences with different ski resorts.

Here are the Colorado locations that ranked within the top 40 ski resorts in the country.

  1. Snowmass
  2. Deer Valley
  3. Smugglers’ Notch
  4. Aspen Mountains
  5. Sun Valley
  6. Bretton Woods
  7. Killington Resort
  8. Telluride
  9. Jackson Hole
  10. Aspen Highlands
  11. Waterville Valley
  12. Whitefish Mountain Resort
  13. Breckenridge
  14. Beaver Creek
  15. Vail
  16. Park City Mountain
  17. Crested Butte
  18. Big Sky
  19. Okemo Mountain Resort
  20. Palisades Tahoe
  21. Sunday River
  22. Keystone
  23. Wildcat Mountain
  24. Mt. Bachelor
  25. Stowe Mountain Resort
  26. Camelback Mountain Resort
  27. Steamboat
  28. Heavenly Mountain Resort
  29. Taos Ski Valley
  30. Winter Park
  31. Whiteface Lake Placid
  32. Snowbird
  33. Purgatory at Durango Mountain
  34. Mammoth Mountain
  35. The Canyons
  36. Stevens Pass
  37. Alta
  38. Schweitzer Mountain
  39. Northstar California
  40. Mt. Baker

The Epic and Ikon Passes cover most of these resorts.

While the passes are priced around a thousand dollars, most ski tickets can cost more than $100 a day. If you’re looking to ski as little as 10 times this season and try out these top locations, it may be worth getting a pass.