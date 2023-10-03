DENVER (KDVR) — Condé Nast Traveler released its 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards for top places to travel in the U.S. and around the world. For the best ski resorts in the U.S., 12 Colorado locations made the list, including the top spot.
Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel magazine, ranked Snowmass as the No. 1 ski resort in the country.
Over half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses based on their experiences with different ski resorts.
Here are the Colorado locations that ranked within the top 40 ski resorts in the country.
- Snowmass
- Deer Valley
- Smugglers’ Notch
- Aspen Mountains
- Sun Valley
- Bretton Woods
- Killington Resort
- Telluride
- Jackson Hole
- Aspen Highlands
- Waterville Valley
- Whitefish Mountain Resort
- Breckenridge
- Beaver Creek
- Vail
- Park City Mountain
- Crested Butte
- Big Sky
- Okemo Mountain Resort
- Palisades Tahoe
- Sunday River
- Keystone
- Wildcat Mountain
- Mt. Bachelor
- Stowe Mountain Resort
- Camelback Mountain Resort
- Steamboat
- Heavenly Mountain Resort
- Taos Ski Valley
- Winter Park
- Whiteface Lake Placid
- Snowbird
- Purgatory at Durango Mountain
- Mammoth Mountain
- The Canyons
- Stevens Pass
- Alta
- Schweitzer Mountain
- Northstar California
- Mt. Baker
The Epic and Ikon Passes cover most of these resorts.
While the passes are priced around a thousand dollars, most ski tickets can cost more than $100 a day. If you’re looking to ski as little as 10 times this season and try out these top locations, it may be worth getting a pass.