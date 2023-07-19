DENVER (KDVR) — As electronic dance music fans listen to their favorite music this weekend, organizers of the Keep the Party Safe campaign hope they tune into this message: “We want people to be safe, we want people equipped, we want people to be empowered.”

Hilary Bryant, program manager at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said this is the message behind an effort to prevent overdoses at this weekend’s Global Dance Festival.

The Keep the Party Safe campaign is a statewide effort to bring awareness to accidental fentanyl overdose deaths and ways to prevent it. The campaign partnered with AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains in May to hand out naloxone to concertgoers, no questions asked.

“Whenever we’re handing out naloxone everyone is so grateful that we’re there, everyone is really interested in learning,” Bryant said.

Free naloxone at Global Dance Festival

Since June, Keep The Party Safe has distributed nearly 1,000 doses of life-saving naloxone to concertgoers in the Denver area. You can pick up free naloxone at the Global Dance Festival this weekend. Their tent will be located in the Vendor Village near the Amazon Stage.

“We want to make sure we’re getting it into as many hands as possible,” Bryant said.

Keep The Party Safe also encourages people to create a checklist for a safer night out:

B.Y.O.N: Bring Your Own Naloxone

Before the party, designate a non-user

Know the signs of an overdose

As soon as you spot an overdose, call 911 and use naloxone

The partnership will run through April 2024. Resources will be integrated into AEG Presents-owned and operated venues and festivals in the region, which include Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Ogden Theatre, Bluebird Theater, 1stBank Center, Gothic Theatre, Mission Ballroom, Global Dance Festival and Civic Center Park Concert Series.