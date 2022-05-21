DENVER (KDVR) — The sun was out Saturday afternoon before a concert at Empower Field at Mile High where fans tailgated in parking lots.

“We bought our tickets when they first opened,” one fan said.

Many fans bought their tickets to the Luke Combs concert a while back not knowing what the weather was going to be like.

“We bought these tickets with the presale code, so in November,” another concertgoer said.

It was cold when tickets went on sale and it’s safe to say back then, there was no hint it would be cold on the concert night in May.

“I thought for sure that we were going to be nice and warm and cozy, in the sunshine,” the same concertgoer said.

That didn’t keep thousands from having a good time, basking in a much warmer day than it was before the weekend.

“We’re glad it’s sunny, we’re glad it’s not snowing. We expected it to be 35 degrees and it’s 70, we’re feeling it,” another fan said.

Others said they hoped for a warmer day for Saturday’s concert.

“Shorts and t-shirts, not Carthartt’s and snow boots,” another attendee said.

Saturday morning it was snow-packed on the ground, by concert time though, it melted and the chill still lingered.