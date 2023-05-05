Silhouette of a woman in a crowd watching concert at open air music festival and enjoying. Crowd with raised hands.

DENVER (KDVR) — Concert tickets can cost a pretty penny after taxes and fees. That is why Live Nation has announced its ticket sale with the return of Concert Week where you can attend a local show for $25.

Concert Week is an annual program that runs from May 10-16 and allows fans to fill their calendars with live shows for a good price.

So, how does it work?

From May 10-16 concert fanatics can head to Live Nation’s website to see the full list of shows. Once you select the show you want to attend, there should be a ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add those tickets to your cart and enjoy the show.

How to purchase tickets during Concert Week from Live Nation.

What Colorado shows are participating?

During Concert Week, you can buy tickets to shows at most of Colorado’s iconic venues from Ball Arena to the Fillmore.

Here are all the shows that will be included:

Ball Arena Snoop Dogg Rod Stewart LL Cool J Avenged Sevenfold Alicia Keys

Levitt Pavilion Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds SUPER CHILL feat. The Polish Ambassador and more

Sculpture Park All Day I Dream

Bellco Theatre Seal Charlie Puth Marca MP

Fillmore Auditorium Placebo The Interrupters and Frank Turner $NOT The Sisters of Mercy Thrice 3 Doors Down The Maine Clutch Electric Callboy Fit For A King Rina Sawayama WizKid

Paramount Theatre Jesse & Joy

Summit Metronomy Lacuna Coil Slim Cessna’s Auto Club & Native Daughters Set It Off Valley Dark Funeral Emo Nite LA Larry June Benson Boone Havok & Toxic Holocaust King Lil G Less Than Jake Joy Oladokun The Chats and The Aces

Avalon Theatre Lewis Black

Marquis Greg Puciato Dreamer Isioma Rebecca Black Trash Panda DREAMERS & Robert DeLong Ill Nino Scary Kids Scaring Kids De’Wayne NEKROGOBLIKON Giovannie & The Hired Guns Hello Seahorse! Tarja, Off With Their Heads Cloud Nothings, Arrows in Action Imarhan Spitalfield and Bully

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox Jimkata Rebirth Brass Band Mountain Heart



Hurry and grab those tickets

Presale tickets will be available through Verizon and Rakuten on Tuesday, May 9.

General sale tickets go on sale on May 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m., or while supplies last.

All the tickets include the fees upfront in the $25 cost, and taxes will be added at checkout.