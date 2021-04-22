Concert season at Red Rocks begins Thursday, full lineup released

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Amphitheatre welcomed the first large crowd for a concert on Thursday since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Current concert schedule:
- April 22, 23, 24 and 25: Lotus
- April 29 – 30: Trevor Hall
- May 1 – 2: Kaytranada
- May 3,4 and 5: Zhu
- May 6: Sunsquabi
- May 7 – 8: Leftover Salmon
- May 9 – 10: Zhu
- May 12 – 13: Diplo with SIDEPIECE
- May 14: The Movement & Expendables
- May 15: Osees
- May 16: Lucero with Shane Smith and the Saints
- May 22: Mt. Joy
- May 23 and 25: The Music of John Williams & the Colorado Symphony
- May 26: The Floozies
- May 27: Andy Frasco and the U.N. & Keller Williams
- May 28, 29 and 30: The Disco Biscuits
- May 31: Ben Harper
- June1: 3OH!3
- June 3: Tennis
- June 4: The Motet
- June 5: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- June 11: The Revivalists
- June 12: Big Head Todd and The Monsters & Violent Femmes
- June 17: Chicago – The Band & Rick Springfield
- July 1: The Dirty Heads
- July 2 – 3: Zeds Dead
- July 7: Lindsey Stirling
- July 9, 10 and 11: The Avett Brothers
- July 15: Trampled by Turtles
- July 21: Foreigner, Kansas & Europe
- July 22,23 and 24: STS9 – Sound Tribe Sector 9
- July 28: Goo Goo Dolls & Lifehouse
- July 29: Brit Floyd
- Aug. 1: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
- Aug. 5: Dermot Kennedy
- Aug. 8 – 9: Joe Bonamassa
- Aug. 10: Wilco & Sleater-Kinney
- Aug. 11 – 12: Rufus Du Sol
- Aug: 14 – 15: Slightly Stoopid
- Aug, 19: 1964 The Tribute
- Aug 20: Big Wild, Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours & Mild Minds
- Aug. 21 and 22: Reggae On The Rocks
- Aug. 23 – 24: Nathaniel Rateliff
- Aug. 26 – 27: Louis The Child
- Aug. 29 – 30: The Black Crowes
- Sept. 2 – 3: REZZ
- Sept. 5: Kidz Bop Live
- Sept. 7 and 9: Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
- Sept. 11 – 12: Brandi Carlile & The Colorado Symphony
- Sept. 15: Alison Wonderland
- Sept. 17, 18 and 19: Greensky Bluegrass
- Sept. 23: Get the Led Out
- Sept. 24 and 25: Rowdytown IX: Gigantic & Nghtmre
- Sept. 26: Lake Street Dive
- Sept 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Oct. 3: Mandolin Orange
- Oct. 5: Heilung
- Oct. 10: Opiuo & CloZee
- Oct: 11 – 12: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
- Nov. 12, 13 and 14: Ganja White Night
There will be regulations in place. The venue is restricted to 2,500 fans when its usual capacity is 9,500 people. Seats will be divided into four sections. Each section will have its own assigned parking lot and entrance. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks while at their seats. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces at the venue, including restrooms, the trading post and the visitor’s center.
Red Rocks said capacity limits and regulations may change during the course of its concert season depending on guidance from the city.
Many of the shows on the lineup were pre-sold in 2020. You can book tickets at redrocksonline.com.