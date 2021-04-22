Concert season at Red Rocks begins Thursday, full lineup released

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Red Rocks Amphitheatre welcomed the first large crowd for a concert on Thursday since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Current concert schedule:

There will be regulations in place. The venue is restricted to 2,500 fans when its usual capacity is 9,500 people. Seats will be divided into four sections. Each section will have its own assigned parking lot and entrance. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks while at their seats. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces at the venue, including restrooms, the trading post and the visitor’s center.

Red Rocks said capacity limits and regulations may change during the course of its concert season depending on guidance from the city.

Many of the shows on the lineup were pre-sold in 2020. You can book tickets at redrocksonline.com.