CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Big names like Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Eric Church will be performing at the 127th “Daddy of ’em All” in July in Wyoming.

Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the 2023 Frontier Nights entertainment lineup on Thursday.

“We are happy to be here sharing these names for this summer with all of you,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said. “We can’t wait to see you all out here in July!”

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 entertainment lineup

Here is a look at the full entertainment lineup:

July 21: Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

July 22: Old Dominion with Chase Rice

July 23: Zach Bryan

July 24-25: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

July 26: Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

July 27: Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

July 28: Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

July 29: Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

July 22-30: PRCA Rodeo Action

When do Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets go on sale?

Concert tickets will go on sale March 15 at 9 a.m. online only.

How much are tickets to Cheyenne Frontier Days?

Concert ticket prices range from $77-$107, and rooftop starts at $200. Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, and rooftop starts at $100. PBR tickets range from $25-$105, the Chief Marketing Officer of CFD said.

If you buy your concert tickets before July 1, you will get a $5 discount. A $3 discount will be applied to rodeo tickets purchased before July 1.