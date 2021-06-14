Computer issues delay Southwest flights nationwide

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Southwest Airlines is suffering computer issues that are causing flight delays, according to Denver International Airport.

A DIA spokesperson confirmed the issue but did not have more information to provide.

Dozens of people were tweeting Monday night that they were stuck in airport terminals waiting to board.

Hey, Terri. While we've had a lot of weather impacting our operation today, it seems that we're currently experiencing a system error that we're working to resolve ASAP. We appreciate you hanging in there with us. Feel free to circle back in a DM once you've landed. -Sarah — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

One passenger is stuck on a plane in Denver and shared a photo showing multiple Southwest airplanes lined up on the tarmac. Mark Rocheleau said the crew captain is telling them there is a technical issue with the airline’s weather program, affecting flights across the country.

Over 14 planes waiting for an open gate at the DIA tarmac due to a @SouthwestAir technical issue grounding all flights across the country. @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dN1zTAF7YO — Mark Rocheleau (@MGRocheleau) June 15, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.