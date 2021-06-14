Computer issues delay Southwest flights nationwide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Southwest Airlines is suffering computer issues that are causing flight delays, according to Denver International Airport.

A DIA spokesperson confirmed the issue but did not have more information to provide.

Dozens of people were tweeting Monday night that they were stuck in airport terminals waiting to board.

One passenger is stuck on a plane in Denver and shared a photo showing multiple Southwest airplanes lined up on the tarmac. Mark Rocheleau said the crew captain is telling them there is a technical issue with the airline’s weather program, affecting flights across the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories