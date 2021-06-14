Computer issues delay Southwest flights nationwide

DENVER (KDVR) — Southwest Airlines is suffering computer issues that are causing flight delays, according to Denver International Airport.
A DIA spokesperson confirmed the issue but did not have more information to provide.
Dozens of people were tweeting Monday night that they were stuck in airport terminals waiting to board.
One passenger is stuck on a plane in Denver and shared a photo showing multiple Southwest airplanes lined up on the tarmac. Mark Rocheleau said the crew captain is telling them there is a technical issue with the airline’s weather program, affecting flights across the country.
