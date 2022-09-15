DENVER (KDVR) – Here’s an undeniable fun fact – everything that grows, decomposes.

The “everything” refers to all of what remains from your yard trimmings, office refuse, used tea bags, fruit and vegetable scraps, and hair and fur. These are all examples of things you can compost.

Some people may be asking themselves, “I know what can be composted, but what does it actually mean to compost?” That’s where officials with the Natural Resources Defense Council come in.

Composting is the natural process of recycling organic material, to put it simply.

According to NRDC, “composting speeds up the process by providing an ideal environment for bacteria, fungi, and other decomposing organisms (such as worms, sowbugs, and nematodes) to do their work.”

This recycling effort results in what some farmers have called “black gold.” It can look similar in appearance to fertile garden soil but carries more nutrients helpful with gardening, horticulture and agricultural projects around your home.

EPA’s full list of what you can compost

Fruits and vegetables

Crushed eggshells

Coffee grounds and filters

Tea bags

Nutshells

Shredded newspaper

Shredded cardboard

Shredded paper

Yard trimmings

Grass clippings

Houseplants

Hay and straw

Leaves

Sawdust

Wood chips

Hair and fur

Fireplace ashes

For the next month, Denver Urban Gardens is offering the public the chance to enroll in classes aimed at educating people on how to properly compost, in an effort to help them minimize their carbon footprint.

Denver Urban Gardens’ upcoming composting classes

Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Vermicomposting focused class)

Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the City of Denver, vermicomposting is composting, only specifically through the use of red wiggler worms.

If you are interested in attending any of these classes, please visit DUG’s composting class registration page.

Additionally, starting in January of 2023, Denver is offering residents the chance to sign up for “Denver Composts” for no extra cost. This will be a weekly service that aims to limit the amount of garbage that lands in the city’s landfills by 50%.